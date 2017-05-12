WASHINGTON -- In a move predicted by many, the U.S. Air Force invited Sierra Nevada and Embraer's A-29 Super Tucano to participate in a light attack demonstration this summer that could eventually lead to procurement of low-cost light fighter fleet, the companies announced May 12. The Super Tucano, the only light air support aircraft in the world with a U.S. Air Force Military Type Certificate, was a shoo-in for the OA-X demonstration from the start. The turboprop, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "A-29 Super Tucano Selected For USAF's Light Attack Demo".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.