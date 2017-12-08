BEST OF THE BEST Peter Lewis Brutten, Switzerland A Swiss Air Force F-5E Tiger II releases flares after sunset over the Bernese Alps. COMMERCIAL First Place Ryohei Tsugami Osaka, Japan An All Nippon Airways Boeing 777-300 lines up for takeoff at Osaka International Airport. COMMERCIAL Second Place Tom A. Kolstad Lommedalen, Norway A Boeing 757 is captured against a stunning background generating heavy aerodynamic contrails during its arrival on a humid, late afternoon at Oslo ...
