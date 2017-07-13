Thailand To Buy Eight T-50 Trainers The Thai cabinet has approved the purchase of an additional eight Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) T-50 jet trainers that will supplement four aircraft ordered two years ago. The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is expected to receive the first aircraft from the 2015 order later this year. The service designates the aircraft as T-50TH. The contract for the additional eight trainers, worth $258 million, is expected to be signed later this month, the Bangkok ...