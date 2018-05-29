A major upgrade of the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works U-2S primary reconnaissance sensor is almost complete. UTC Aerospace Systems (UTAS) says it will finish upgrading the U.S. Air Force’s inventory of Senior Year Electro-optical Reconnaissance Systems (SYERS) to the newest 10-band SYERS-2C configuration from the -2B variant this year. Progress has been slow because most SYERS sensors are being used daily to support U.S. military and treaty verification operations around the globe. As ...
