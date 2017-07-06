Waiting in line at a counter to drop off checked bags and digging out a boarding pass could one day be distant memories for U.S. travelers, depending on how trials of new self-service technologies at airports play out. The U.S. requires the use of biometrics to track noncitizens entering and leaving the country, which is still a work in progress. However, airlines are also testing the utility of fingerprints and facial recognition for other parts of the boarding process as well, such ...