Despite the imperative for cleaner, more efficient engines and the propulsive promise of hybrid- and all-electric power concepts, the gas turbine-driven turbofan still has plenty more to give, say engine-makers. In terms of engine overall cruise efficiency, there remains much to be gained, according to Alan Epstein, vice president of technology and environment for Pratt & Whitney. “Over the history of commercial aviation, we have gone from 20% to 40%, and there is a ...