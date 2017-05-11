President Donald Trump’s tendency to brag about his negotiating prowess has defense industry officials in a tough spot, caught between the White House and the facts on critical national security programs. But as long as they stay on his good side, the major defense contractors are learning to use the new president’s bluster to their advantage. “Defense contractors have learned to make the unpredictable predictable again,” says Richard Aboulafia, an analyst with the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Trumpâ€™s Bluster Poses Risksâ€”And Rewardsâ€”For Defense Industry" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.