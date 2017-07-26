Saddled between steep NASA certification requirements for propulsive capsule landings and a rethink of related technology for Mars expeditions, SpaceX is shelving plans for upcoming Dragon 2 crew and cargo retrorocket returns to Earth. “That was a tough decision,” company founder and CEO Elon Musk said during last week’s International Space Station (ISS) Research and Development Conference in Washington. “Dragon 2 is capable of landing propulsively . . . ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"SpaceX Tweaking Dragon 2 Design And Mars Plans" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.