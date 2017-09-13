Satellites, Storms And Damage Left BehindSep 13, 2017
Government and commercial satellites are helping to spot and track the paths and aftermaths of the multiple hurricanes that have hit the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean in recent weeks. Here is a look at the storms and some of the devastation they caused.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Satellites, Storms And Damage Left Behind " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.