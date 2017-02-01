For decades, the Westland Lynx has been the backbone of the British Royal Navy as its primary shipborne helicopter. But now, with just six helicopters left in the inventory, the service is preparing to retire the Lynx in late March in favor of its more advanced successor, the Leonardo Helicopters AW159 Wildcat. Although they are being bought in much reduced numbers—28 Wildcats, compared to the inventory of 90 Lynx—Royal Navy commanders say they are delighted with the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Royal Navy Confident On Wildcat Helicopter's Future" is part of the new Aviation Week & Space Technology subscription, now available online and in our newly launched mobile app.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: online and mobile access are now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Subscribe NOW to our introductory launch special (up to 40% off regular rates), available exclusively at Aviationweek.com. Simply click below to choose your preferred option to receive immediate online and mobile access.