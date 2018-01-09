This could be the year that reshapes the U.S. space launch industry as the U.S. Air Force, for the first time in two decades, invests in next-generation rocket prototypes that could replace United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V and Delta IV-series launch vehicles. In the name of developing an all-American launch vehicle for national security space, the service will co-invest in up to three developmental rockets through the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) Launch ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Rocket Companies Vying For U.S. Air Force Investment" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.