When Eric Schmidt, CEO of Google parent company Alphabet, visited the U.S. military’s air operations center here as part of a tour of U.S. bases in the Middle East, he was shocked to discover the Air Force used a 7-ft. dry-erase board to plan the elaborate daily process of refueling aircraft involved in the campaign against Islamic State militants. “He saw the whiteboard, and his jaw dropped,” says Capt. Gary Olkowski, air refueling control team deputy chief at the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Refueling Over Afghanistan? Thereâ€™s An App For That" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.