The U.S. Air Force has mitigated a looming five-year “capability gap” against moving and maneuvering targets with the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II by integrating Raytheon’s 500-lb. GBU-49 for less than $100,000, those behind the weapons integration push say. Without the dual-mode bomb, an F-35 delivered in the Block 3F configuration at the end of development next year could only destroy fixed and slow-moving targets with laser or GPS/Inertial Navigation System-guided ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Raytheon GBU-49 Slated To Fly On F-35 Next Year" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.