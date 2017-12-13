It is Britain’s biggest arms deal in a decade. The £6 billion ($8 billion) agreement with Doha for 24 Typhoons finally signed on Dec. 10, makes Qatar the ninth Typhoon-operating nation, and the third export contract secured by the UK for the four-nation fighter jet. Eurofighter production will now be extended to at least 2024, giving the fighter even more time to make its mark on the international fighter market. But perhaps most importantly, it has given the UK more time to ...