L3 Technologies President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Kubasik knows how older aerospace and defense companies can become sclerotic— several years ago, he almost became CEO of the Pentagon’s leading prime contractor by revenue. As Kubasik explains it, most large companies go through a four-phase life cycle: entrepreneurialism, development, bureaucracy and, finally, bankruptcy or irrelevancy. Now, as he becomes CEO of L3 on Jan. 1, he is looking to prove his New York-based ...
