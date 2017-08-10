Companies vying to build America’s next nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile have assessed more than 10,000 missile configurations using supercomputers, including two- and three-stage solid-fuel designs. They have also assessed different launching methods, such as Peacekeeper-like gas ejection or “cold launch,” where the missile ignites in the air after popping out of the silo like a cork from a wine bottle. Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman have ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Peacekeeper Missile Design Informed GBSD Bid" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.