How should the U.S. and its allies deal with the nuclear-armed missile threats from North Korea? To answer that effectively, shouldn’t we first determine why there is a threat? Tom Reed, former President Ronald Reagan’s deputy national security advisor, had an answer. In his 2009 book, The Nuclear Express, he explained that in 1980 China decided to help proliferate and finance nuclear weapons technology to its allies, including North Korea. That is the origin of North ...