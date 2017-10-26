In a year full of surprises, the biggest so far is Airbus’s move to become a majority owner of Bombardier’s C Series program. The high-level implications of this deal, should it be approved by regulators, are well known, but there are several less obvious implications. In contrast to Boeing’s “U.S.-first” approach, Airbus is doubling down on a globalist strategy by bringing Canada into its ecosystem—which will soon include major ...