For six decades, Aviation Week editors have recognized outstanding achievements in aviation, aerospace and defense through our annual Laureate awards. Over those years, we’ve honored hundreds of individuals—including those pictured—and teams responsible for dynamic advances in technology and exploration. Unfortunately, the relatively small number of awards given out each year has meant that many significant achievements, particularly in the aerospace supply chain, have gone unheralded.

That changes now. Nominations are open for Aviation Week’s 2018 Laureates, with a much expanded roster of awards across four primary categories: Defense, Commercial Aviation, Space and Business Aviation. Instead of a single innovation award for all of the industry, we’re now accepting nominations for technology and innovation in each of the four categories. There will also be multiple awards for electronics/avionics, platforms, leadership, safety, operations, propulsion, supplier innovation, unmanned systems, best new product and maintenance, repair and overhaul, along with awards specifically tailored for airline strategy, space science and military weapons.

Aviation Week’s team of more than two dozen editors casts a wide net around the globe, but we don’t see everything. That is why it is vital that we receive outside nominations. Know of an individual or achievement in the last year that deserves recognition? Go to AviationWeek.com/laureates and click on a category, browse through the different awards, and then submit your candidate.

But don’t wait too long. Outside nominations are being accepted only through Oct. 13. Winners will be announced in November, and the awards will be presented on March 1, 2018, at the National Building Museum in Washington.

We look forward to your input.

Sincerely,

Joe Anselmo, Editor-in-Chief

P.S. We’re also accepting submissions for Aviation Week’s 2017 Photo Contest. Go to AviationWeek.com/photocontest for details. Entries will be accepted through Oct. 16, and winners will be featured in our Dec. 11 edition.