It is easy to underestimate the UK’s space ambitions. On the face of it, only a handful of Britons have been sent into orbit, and the last time a British launcher put a satellite in space, it was 1971. But this is far from the complete story. Today, Britain’s space industry is worth an impressive £13.7 billion ($18.5 billion), equivalent to around 6.5% of the global space sector. Its manufacturers have produced an estimated one-in-four of the world’s ...