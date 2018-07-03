It is easy to underestimate the UK’s space ambitions. On the face of it, only a handful of Britons have been sent into orbit, and the last time a British launcher put a satellite in space, it was 1971. But this is far from the complete story. Today, Britain’s space industry is worth an impressive £13.7 billion ($18.5 billion), equivalent to around 6.5% of the global space sector. Its manufacturers have produced an estimated one-in-four of the world’s ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Launch Ambitions To Drive UK Space Growth" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.