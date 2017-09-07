Australian low-fare carrier Jetstar Airways is asking its pilots and maintenance engineers to pay closer attention to the state of the tires on its Boeing 787s during turnarounds after tread debris on takeoff caused a flap failure on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne, Australia, in May. The incident highlights one downside of cutting grooves into runways—a practice widely used to force water from the runway and increase the contact area of the tire on the surface. According to the ...