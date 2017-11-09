Whether in Toulouse or Hamburg, signs are rife that things are not running smoothly at Airbus these days. Some 40 A320neos are parked at each of those Airbus facilities, all awaiting engines. The scene is reminiscent of photographs from 1969 of the apron at Boeing’s Everett, Washington, plant full of 747s coincidentally, like the Neos, also awaiting modified Pratt & Whitney engines. Delivery targets for 2017 are at risk, so there is work to do. If Airbus executives are right, the ...