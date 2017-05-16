Amid heightened tensions with China and North Korea, the U.S. Marine Corps is showcasing the Lockheed Martin F-35B’s warfighting capabilities in exercises around the Pacific Rim. Since Marine Fighter Attack Sqdn. (VMFA) 121 arrived at its new home in Iwakuni, Japan, in January, the squadron’s F-35Bs have flown all over Japan, to South Korea and back, and most recently to Alaska to participate in Exercise Northern Edge. Time and time again, the F-35 has proved its lethality, ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"F-35 Gives U.S. Marines The Edge In Tense Asia-Pacific " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.