Aviation Week & Space Technology, December 11, 2017

Boom Supersonic, the U.S.-based Mach 2-plus airliner developer, has forged a strategic partnership with Japan Airlines. Virgin Atlantic and some undisclosed airlines have also committed to aspects of the concept....More
In this week’s roundup, Israel prepares to integrate Israeli weapons and EW systems on its F-35s, Russia flies fifth-gen fighter with a new engine, India successfully tests Akash missile and Singapore receives approval to buy F-15 equipment....More
Andrew C. Ivers has been appointed corporate senior vice president/president of L3 Technologies’ communication systems business segment, effective Jan. 1. He succeeds John S. Mega, who will become corporate senior vice president of special projects....More