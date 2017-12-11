Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > Aviation Week & Space Technology > Magazine Issues > Aviation Week & Space Technology, December 11, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Aviation Week & Space Technology, December 11, 2017

December 11, 2017 volume 179 issue 49

 

2017 Photo Contest

Dec 8, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

2017 Aviation Week Photo Contest Winners  

this year's Aviation Week Photo Contest winners....More
Dec 8, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

2017 Photo Contest Editor's Picks

Our editors and artists picked their favorite photos, including warbirds, watery landings, combat aircraft maneuvering space launches and more....More
Dec 7, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Meet The Winning Photographers

You don't have to work in aerospace to be a winner of Aviation Week's Photo Contest, but it helps....More
Dec 7, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Aviation Week's 2017 Photo Contest Judges

Our judges have strong backgrounds in photography, journalism and art and design. They bring an appreciation for aesthetics and love of aviation....More

Commercial Aviation

Dec 5, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

JAL Options Up to 20 Boom Supersonic Airliners 86

Boom Supersonic, the U.S.-based Mach 2-plus airliner developer, has forged a strategic partnership with Japan Airlines. Virgin Atlantic and some undisclosed airlines have also committed to aspects of the concept....More
Dec 4, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

ADS-B Out ‘Non-Complying Emitters’ Occupy FAA   4

FAA describes the ‘numerous’ ways an ADS-B Out equipment installation can fall short of performance requirements....More
Dec 5, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Ohio University’s Hands-on Avionics Adventures   2

Ohio University students take to the air to get hands-on experience with next-generation avionics systems in a DC-3....More
Dec 6, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Airlines Expect Continued Growth But Lower Margins In 2018  

The demand side of the airline industry equation supports further strengthening of performance, but the picture is beginning to change on the cost side....More
Dec 7, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Airbus Foresees More Traffic For Australasian Hubs  

Airbus predicts there is still potential for strong growth in this region for the next 20 years....More
Dec 8, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Embraer Believes 'SC' Will Keep E175 Sales Flowing In U.S.  

A scope-clause restriction complicates Embraer’s sales effort on the current E175, but the 70-seat version allows the same number of premium seats....More
Dec 7, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

OEMs: Latin America Forecast For Crossover Jets Beatable 2

Traditionally, Latin America is not a thriving spot for crossover jets, but several forecasters see this changing....More

Space

Dec 6, 2017
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Falcon Heavy’s Debut Flight Payload: A Tesla Roadster   16

The quirky, inventive chief executive of SpaceX wants to fly his Tesla sports car on Falcon Heavy’s debut flight in January....More
Dec 4, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

SpaceX In Home Stretch of Banner Year   12

With 16 missions completed and two more on launch-range calendars for December, SpaceX could wrap up 2017 with more launches than any country....More

Business

Dec 8, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Spirit AeroSystems Buoys Wichita With $1 Billion, 1,000-Jobs Pledge  

Expansion is not tied to any one particular program but rather to the growth in demand for Boeing and Airbus airliners and in defense work....More

Defense

Dec 8, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

F-35 Big Winner In Boeing-Bombardier Clash  

Boeing stands to lose a golden opportunity to replace Canada’s aging fighter fleet with Super Hornets....More
Dec 6, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Can Israel Remain World’s Top UAS Exporter?  

Internal and external competition and other factors are eroding the lead that this small Middle Eastern state has held since 1985....More
Dec 5, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

U.S. Air Force Selects Northrop Grumman Radar For J-Stars   2

If the U.S. Air Force proceeds with the J-Stars program, it will be with Northrop Grumman’s radar....More
Dec 7, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

The Week In Defense, Dec. 7-14  

In this week’s roundup, Israel prepares to integrate Israeli weapons and EW systems on its F-35s, Russia flies fifth-gen fighter with a new engine, India successfully tests Akash missile and Singapore receives approval to buy F-15 equipment....More

Military Space

Dec 8, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

How Fast Can U.S. Air Force Improve Space-based Missile Warning?  

After years of study, the service may be on a path to build new satellites by 2029, but the commander of U.S. Strategic Command says that is too slow....More

Propulsion

Dec 7, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

U.S. Air Force Lab Rolls Out Grand Power Challenges  

The U.S. Air Force will seek proposals for basic and applied research into four Grand Challenge areas for its future propulsion strategy....More
Dec 5, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Dowty Project Key To Keeping Propeller Manufacturing In UK  

The future of propeller manufacturing in the UK rests on a government-supported effort to develop the next generation of regional-aircraft propellers....More

Unmanned Aircraft

Dec 8, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Bell Takes Tailsitter Route To VTOL Cargo Drones  

Bell’s innovation unit showcases designs for cargo drones that combine VTOL flexibility with fixed-wing efficiency....More

Technology

Dec 4, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

The Week In Technology, Dec. 4-8, 2017   1

UK boosts research, Britain’s battery bid, revolutionary alloys, and solar pseudo-satellite....More

Supply Chain

Dec 6, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Brexit Named Bandit In Recent British Business Developments  

Ramifications from the upcoming British departure from the European Union continue to ripple across UK A&D....More

Up Front

Dec 7, 2017
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Opinion: Why U.S. Defense Upturn Is Not A Given   2

Actions by Congress and upcoming elections could change the direction of defense spending, especially if the balance between Republicans and Democrats shifts....More

Going Concerns

Dec 6, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Industry Landscape Could Reboot Under Aircraft Electrification   2

Smart investors should be ready to place bets on who will win, and potentially lose, as companies race to electrify the airplane....More

Washington Outlook

Dec 8, 2017
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Can Defense Department Get Better At Buying?  

Air Force secretary outlines several ways it is moving faster to aquire new technologies....More

Viewpoint

Dec 4, 2017
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Opinion: Jim Albaugh’s Lessons Of Aerospace Success   3

After a 40-year career at one of the world’s largest aerospace companies, a Boeing veteran explains how people and innovation drive success....More
Dec 8, 2017
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Opinion: How Government-Funded Defense Companies Can Remain Innovative  

To maintain their edge, aerospace and defense companies will have to learn about emerging companies, allocate research dollars to them and team with them....More
Dec 8, 2017
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Opinion: Enough With the Hypocrisy, Boeing  

Boeing’s trade complaint is ill-conceived, breathtaking in its audacity and disingenuous in its arguments....More

Feedback

Dec 8, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Letters From Our Readers (Dec. 11, 2017)

Readers discuss nature observations and innovation; hypoxia and hypocapnia in cockpit; need for pilots in the cockpit; means for humans to arrive at Mars safely....More

Who's Where

Dec 8, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

New Positions, Promotions, Honors And Elections (December 11, 2017)  

Andrew C. Ivers has been appointed corporate senior vice president/president of L3 Technologies’ communication systems business segment, effective Jan. 1. He succeeds John S. Mega, who will become corporate senior vice president of special projects....More

Aerospace Calendar

Dec 8, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Aerospace Calendar And Aviation Week Events (Dec. 11, 2017)  

Upcoming aviation and aerospace industry events and Aviation Week Network events...More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×