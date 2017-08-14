Connect With Us
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Aviation Week & Space Technology, August 14, 2017

Although some may believe the turbofan’s day has passed, Pratt & Whitney thinks another 20% efficiency gain can be squeezed from the engines. Working with NASA, Pratt has completed initial tests of a modified geared turbofan with an advanced low-pressure-ratio fan at its West Palm Beach, Florida, facility under the FAA’s CLEEN program. Guy Norris and Graham Warwick report. Pratt & Whitney photo. Also: Light-attack fly-off | 787-10 flight-test milestone | CubeSats

Propulsion

Aug 8, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Turbofans Are Not Finished Yet   19

Though hybrid and electric propulsion holds great promise, the age of the turbofan is far from over....More
Aug 10, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Hybrid Electric Could Be Next Step Beyond Turbofans   1

Hybrid turbine-electric propulsion will require rethinking of aircraft designs to gain greater efficiency benefits by tightly integrating propulsion and aerodynamics....More

First Take

Aug 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

First Take (Aug. 14, 2017)  

Our roundup of the main aerospace and defense stories making the news this week....More

Commercial Aviation

Aug 9, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Airbus A321neo Delays Complicate Airline Fleet Strategies   3

Three Pacific Rim carriers have big plans for the A321neo, but problems with new Pratt & Whitney engines have pushed back deliveries....More
Aug 10, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Boeing 787-10 Flight Testing Reaches Landmark  

The OEM used a huge “visual” to make its point, tracing out a giant 787 over the U.S....More
Aug 10, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Swiss And London City Airport Are Expanding With C Series Service  

Both the airline and the airport look to reap benefits from years of preparation for C Series flights at London City....More
Aug 7, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Spirit AeroSystems And Boeing Reach New Master Agreement  

The deal lifts a proverbial weight off the shoulders of executives at both companies as they gear up for historic commercial aircraft production rate increases....More
Aug 8, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Ipad: The Apple of United’s Eye?  

Although United Airlines has had no shortage of growing pains since deciding in 2012 to morph Apple iPads into the perfect electronic flight bag for the flight deck, a less turbulent future is now on the horizon....More
Aug 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Makers Of New Hand-Baggage Scanners See Growing Demand  

Tighter regulations for carry-on electronic devices provide an opportunity for manufacturers of carry-on baggage scanners....More

Space

Aug 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Cubesats Are Making Inroads Into NASA Science Missions  

Low-cost satellite constellations provide alternative systems for gathering key weather and other data....More
Aug 9, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Hoped-For GEO Satellite Market Rebound Looks Bleak  

Satellite manufacturers expect only 10-12 geosats to be ordered this year, solidifying a trend downward in the sector....More

Defense

Aug 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

U.S. Air Force Looks Ahead To Light-Attack Combat Demo  

The next step for the service’s light-attack capability? Probably a combat trial....More
Aug 7, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

From Pest Control To Drug Patrol, Now Air Tractor Targets OA-X   16

The agricultural aircraft manufacturer and L3 have teamed to develop Longsword for reconnaissance and light attack....More
Aug 9, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

New Fixed-Wing Trainers Reflect New UK Training Approach   2

UK Royal Air Force sees new training fleet as opportunity to increase pilot throughput....More
Aug 10, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Peacekeeper Missile Design Informed GBSD Bid   3

The Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent, the U.S. Air Force’s next nuclear ballistic missile, will outrange the Minuteman III and can carry heavier payloads....More
Aug 10, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

The Week in Defense, Aug. 10-17, 2017  

Russia and Indonesia move one corporate agreement closer to Su-35 deal, a new Make-In-India manufacturing facility, Battelle updates DroneDefender, and Northrop will modify J-Stars radios....More

Point/Counterpoint

Aug 8, 2017
Interview
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Opposing Views: Debating The F-35’s Strengths And Weaknesses   93

Excerpts from Aviation Week’s recent podcast debate between an F-35 pilot and a long-time critic of the program....More

Technology

Aug 7, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

The Week in Technology, Aug. 7-11, 2017  

Airbus Voom hitches ride with Cabify, Ehang plans bigger eVTOL air taxi, SonicBAT tests humidity’s effect on booms, and smallsat launcher testing picks up pace....More

Leading Edge

Aug 10, 2017
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Lidar Advances As Sensor For Commercial Aviation  

Boeing and JAXA are testing lidar-based turbulence detection systems, which may fly on commercial airliners by the mid-2020s....More

Washington Outlook

Aug 11, 2017
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

How To Respond To North Korean Aggression  

In this week's Washington Outlook: The U.S. can intercept missiles bound for Guam, and it can launch offensive strikes, say Pentagon leaders....More

Viewpoint

Aug 8, 2017
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Opinion: How Tech Transfer Helped Saab Win In Brazil   2

The reach of a fully realized technology transfer program can be vast, enabling leaps in learning and the restructuring of organizations....More

Feedback

Aug 11, 2017
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Letters From Our Readers (Aug. 14, 2017)  

Readers discuss upset recovery article (and cover shot), friction-heated airframes, a call for European nuclear readiness, and correction to GMD Intercept of ICBM Target graphic....More

Who's Where

Aug 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

New Positions, Promotions, Honors And Elections (August 14, 2017)  

The Aerospace Industries Association has hired David Silver as vice president of civil aviation. GE Aviation has hired John Mansfield as chief digital officer....More

Aerospace Calendar

Aug 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Aerospace Calendar And Aviation Week Events (Aug. 14, 2017)  

Upcoming aviation and aerospace industry events and Aviation Week Network events...More
