Aviation Week & Space Technology, August 14, 2017

Although some may believe the turbofan’s day has passed, Pratt & Whitney thinks another 20% efficiency gain can be squeezed from the engines. Working with NASA, Pratt has completed initial tests of a modified geared turbofan with an advanced low-pressure-ratio fan at its West Palm Beach, Florida, facility under the FAA’s CLEEN program. Guy Norris and Graham Warwick report. Pratt & Whitney photo. Also: Light-attack fly-off | 787-10 flight-test milestone | CubeSats