Aviation Daily, November 22, 2018

Airbus made two executive management appointments Nov. 21, naming Dominik Asam chief financial officer (CFO) and Michael Schoellhorn chief operating officer (COO) for Airbus Commercial Aircraft....More
Boeing will hold a set of regional meetings and conference calls next week with 737 MAX customers to address their questions and concerns about a new system that was introduced on the re-engined narrowbody....More
Allied Pilots Association (APA), the union representing 15,000 American Airlines pilots, announced Nov. 19 it had formally requested to enter negotiations with the airline’s management on a new contract....More
Officials of Alitalia’s potential rescuer, Italian rail company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) are talking to many operators, including UK LCC easyJet, Italian news agency ANSA reported, citing FS CEO Gianfranco Battisti....More
Inmarsat has signed agreements with five major air navigation service providers (ANSPs) in support of Iris, a European program aimed at increasing the use of datalink to support controller-pilot communications and improved trajectory management....More
Hong-Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways is optimistic about its commitment to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), even though the product continues to be much pricier than conventional jet fuel. The airline aims to achieve carbon-neutral growth by 2020....More
Boeing and Austin, Texas-based artificial-intelligence (AI) startup SparkCognition have launched SkyGrid, a joint-venture company that will develop an airspace management platform for unmanned aircraft and urban air mobility (UAM)....More
