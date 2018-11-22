Connect With Us
Aviation Daily, November 22, 2018

Volume 414, Issue 39

Airframers

Nov 21, 2018
Airbus Names New Finance, Operational Heads  

Airbus made two executive management appointments Nov. 21, naming Dominik Asam chief financial officer (CFO) and Michael Schoellhorn chief operating officer (COO) for Airbus Commercial Aircraft....More
Nov 21, 2018
Boeing To Conduct Briefings With 737 MAX Customers Next Week  

Boeing will hold a set of regional meetings and conference calls next week with 737 MAX customers to address their questions and concerns about a new system that was introduced on the re-engined narrowbody....More

Airlines

Nov 20, 2018
South Korea’s Jeju Air To Order Up To 50 737 MAXs  

South Korean LCC Jeju Air has confirmed plans to order up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, as the airline looks to upgauge some routes and expand its network range....More
Nov 20, 2018
American Airlines Pilots Seek New Contract Negotiations  

Allied Pilots Association (APA), the union representing 15,000 American Airlines pilots, announced Nov. 19 it had formally requested to enter negotiations with the airline’s management on a new contract....More
Nov 21, 2018
Italian Rail Company Waiting For Decision On Alitalia Offer  

Officials of Alitalia’s potential rescuer, Italian rail company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) are talking to many operators, including UK LCC easyJet, Italian news agency ANSA reported, citing FS CEO Gianfranco Battisti....More
Nov 21, 2018
HNA, City Government Trading Proportions In Urumqi Airlines  

The HNA Group is selling down its share in Urumqi Airlines to 30%, with the Urumqi city government taking the remaining stake....More

Holiday Note

Nov 22, 2018
Holiday Notice  

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S....More

Air Navigation

Nov 21, 2018
European ATC Gears Up For Increased Use Of Datalink  

Inmarsat has signed agreements with five major air navigation service providers (ANSPs) in support of Iris, a European program aimed at increasing the use of datalink to support controller-pilot communications and improved trajectory management....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Nov 21, 2018
EASA Mandates CFM Leap-1B Software Upgrade  

About a month after issuing requirements to upgrade software on CFM International Leap-1A engines, EASA has mandated similar actions for the -1B variant due to similar designs....More

Technology

Nov 19, 2018
Cathay Sees ‘Favorable’ Economics For Sustainable Aviation Fuel  

Hong-Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways is optimistic about its commitment to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), even though the product continues to be much pricier than conventional jet fuel. The airline aims to achieve carbon-neutral growth by 2020....More
Nov 21, 2018
Boeing, SparkCognition Team For Urban Aerial Mobility Venture  

Boeing and Austin, Texas-based artificial-intelligence (AI) startup SparkCognition have launched SkyGrid, a joint-venture company that will develop an airspace management platform for unmanned aircraft and urban air mobility (UAM)....More

Airline Snapshot

Nov 21, 2018
Airline Snapshot: Star Alliance  

View the Airline Snapshot: Avianca chart in PDF format....More

Industry Data

Nov 21, 2018
SpeedNews Aircraft & Engines Marketplace  

View the SpeedNews Aircraft & Engines Marketplace chart in PDF format....More

Calendar of Events

Nov 21, 2018
Upcoming Events  

To list an event, send information in calendar format to Donna Thomas at donna.thomas@aviationweek.com. For a complete list of Aviation Week Network’s upcoming events, and to register, visit www.aviationweek.com/events (Bold type indicates new calendar listing.)...More
