Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, November 21, 2018

Volume 414, Issue 38

Airframers

Nov 20, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Boeing Defends 737 MAX Information Handling  

Boeing’s top executive is defending how the company handled communicating details about a new system on the 737 MAX as more operators acknowledge the new information they are learning is prompting them to update manuals and training....More
Nov 20, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Boeing Completes Final Body Join For First 777-9  

The airframe of the first Boeing 777-9 flight test aircraft has been completed in the company’s Everett, Washington, facility marking a key milestone towards rollout and first flight of the initial 777X family variant in early 2019....More
Nov 20, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Boeing Rolls Out Ryanair’s Higher Capacity 737 MAX 8  

Boeing has rolled out the first high-density seating minor-model derivative of the 737 MAX 8 aircraft, modified with an additional set of passenger cabin exit doors to seat up to 200....More

Airlines

Nov 20, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

EasyJet Bookings ‘Solid’ Despite Brexit Uncertainty  

UK budget carrier easyJet said summer 2019 bookings were slightly ahead of the prior year despite ongoing uncertainty over the effect Brexit will have on air transport....More
Nov 19, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

CAAC Gives Preliminary Nod To China Southern Subsidiary  

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has given preliminary approval for setting up a China Southern Airlines subsidiary at the new Beijing airport that will open in 2019....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Nov 19, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

New Leadership Seen For U.S. Transportation Committees  

The two congressional committees charged with overseeing transportation issues in the U.S. will each undergo a series of leadership changes when the next Congress commences in January....More

Industry Data

Nov 21, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Leisure And Discounted Average Business Fares: Week Of November 12  

View the Leisure And Discounted Average Business Fares: Week Of November 12 chart in PDF format....More
