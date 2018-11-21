Aviation Daily, November 21, 2018

Boeing’s top executive is defending how the company handled communicating details about a new system on the 737 MAX as more operators acknowledge the new information they are learning is prompting them to update manuals and training....More
The airframe of the first Boeing 777-9 flight test aircraft has been completed in the company’s Everett, Washington, facility marking a key milestone towards rollout and first flight of the initial 777X family variant in early 2019....More
