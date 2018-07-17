Aviation Daily, July 17, 2018

The prospective partnership between Boeing and Embraer will spawn new aircraft models and could be approved months sooner than earlier reports have suggested, said executives from both companies here at the Farnborough Airshow....More
Fred Cromer, president of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, held out the possibility of the company’s Atmosphere cabin being adopted for its Q400 turboprops as he unveiled the new CRJ interior at the Farnborough Airshow....More
JetBlue Airways’ conversion of A320neos to A321neos gives the carrier increased flexibility as it continues to weigh the possibility of adding European destinations to its network, with the primary factor being the added costs compared to expanding stateside using its largest-capacity aircraft....More
