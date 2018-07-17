Connect With Us
Aviation Daily, July 17, 2018

Volume 413, Issue 11

Farnborough 2018

Jul 16, 2018
Boeing, Embraer Tout Prospective JV  

The prospective partnership between Boeing and Embraer will spawn new aircraft models and could be approved months sooner than earlier reports have suggested, said executives from both companies here at the Farnborough Airshow....More
Jul 16, 2018
Bombardier Debuts Atmosphere Cabin On Delta CRJ900  

Fred Cromer, president of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, held out the possibility of the company’s Atmosphere cabin being adopted for its Q400 turboprops as he unveiled the new CRJ interior at the Farnborough Airshow....More
Jul 16, 2018
DHL Orders 14 Boeing 777Fs  

Bonn, Germany-based DHL Express placed a firm order for 14 Boeing 777 freighters valued at $4.7 billion at list prices, plus took purchase options for seven more 777Fs....More
Jul 16, 2018
Rolls-Royce: Trent 7000 Certification Imminent  

Despite its recent travails with its Trent 1000, Rolls-Royce is striking an upbeat tone at the Farnborough Airshow, highlighting the imminent certification of its Trent 7000....More

Airlines

Jul 16, 2018
JetBlue Orderbook Changes Boost Flexibility  

JetBlue Airways’ conversion of A320neos to A321neos gives the carrier increased flexibility as it continues to weigh the possibility of adding European destinations to its network, with the primary factor being the added costs compared to expanding stateside using its largest-capacity aircraft....More
Jul 16, 2018
PAL To Use First Airbus A350 On New York Route  

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has taken delivery of the first of its Airbus A350-900 orders, and will use the aircraft to debut nonstop flights to New York JFK....More

Cargo

Jul 16, 2018
Hawaiian Airlines Prepares For Turboprop Freighter Flights  

Hawaiian Airlines is on track to launch its turboprop freighter operation in the third quarter of this year, and the airline plans to expand this fleet relatively quickly....More

Airport Profile

Jul 17, 2018
Airport Profile — Houston William P. Hobby (HOU)  

Airport Profile — Houston William P. Hobby (HOU)...More
