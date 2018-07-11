Aviation Daily, July 11, 2018

Pilots at Allegiant Air are threatening to strike over what they claim is foot-dragging by the company on installing a new crew schedule-bidding system, while the airline insists that the process is moving along....More
Southwest Airlines grew ASMs 3.3% year-over-year (YOY) in the second quarter, with a weak June cementing results that came in below its early June projection of 3.5%—the latest sign that the carrier’s 2018 growth will be on the lower end of its guidance....More
The U.S. Treasury Department has designated for sanctions a Malaysia-based ticketing agent that does business with Iranian airline Mahan Air, which the department accuses of supporting terrorism....More
Long-haul growth at two of its three airports saw Manchester Airports Group (MAG) return an increased net profit from continuing operations for its 2017-18 financial year of £122.5 million ($161.9 million), up from £117.4 million in the prior year....More
