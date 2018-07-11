Connect With Us
Aviation Daily, July 11, 2018

Volume 413, Issue 7

Airframers/Suppliers

Jul 10, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Airbus Expects 'Several Hundred' Orders For 'A220' This Year  

Airbus hopes to secure “several hundred" additional orders for the newly renamed A220—formerly the Bombardier C Series—this year, according to Eric Schulz, Airbus' chief commercial officer....More

Airlines

Jul 10, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Allegiant Pilots May Strike Over Scheduling  

Pilots at Allegiant Air are threatening to strike over what they claim is foot-dragging by the company on installing a new crew schedule-bidding system, while the airline insists that the process is moving along....More
Jul 10, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Virgin Australia Expands Inflight Wi-Fi  

Virgin Australia is making rapid progress on its deployment of inflight Wi-Fi on its narrowbody and widebody aircraft fleets....More
Jul 10, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Southwest 2Q ASM Growth Falls Short Of Guidance  

Southwest Airlines grew ASMs 3.3% year-over-year (YOY) in the second quarter, with a weak June cementing results that came in below its early June projection of 3.5%—the latest sign that the carrier’s 2018 growth will be on the lower end of its guidance....More
Jul 10, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Air Malta Names Chetcuti CEO  

Air Malta’s board has decided to appoint Clifford Chetcuti as CEO, starting Sept. 1....More
Jul 10, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Icelandair Lowers 2018 Profit Guidance  

Icelandair Group lowered its EBITDA guidance for 2018 by $50 million because of slower-than-expected yield growth and higher fuel costs....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Jul 9, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

U.S. Sanctions Malaysian Firm For Supporting Iranian Airline  

The U.S. Treasury Department has designated for sanctions a Malaysia-based ticketing agent that does business with Iranian airline Mahan Air, which the department accuses of supporting terrorism....More

Airports

Jul 9, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

UK’s Manchester Airports Group Grows Traffic  

Long-haul growth at two of its three airports saw Manchester Airports Group (MAG) return an increased net profit from continuing operations for its 2017-18 financial year of £122.5 million ($161.9 million), up from £117.4 million in the prior year....More

Industry Data

Jul 11, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Leisure And Discounted Business Fares: Week Of June 25  

View the Leisure And Discounted Business Fares: Week Of June 25 chart in PDF format....More
