Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, July 6, 2018

Volume 413, Issue 4

Airframers/Suppliers

Jul 3, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

ATR Appears To Concede Sales Drop-Off In 2018  

Franco-Italian turboprop manufacturer appears to be anticipating considerably lower sales this year than in 2017, based on a briefing here ahead of the Farnborough Airshow in mid-July....More
Jul 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Boeing To Take 80% In Embraer Commercial JV  

Following months of negotiations, Boeing and Embraer have signed an MOU to set up a joint venture (JV) comprising Embraer’s commercial aircraft and services business....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Jul 3, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

FAA: No Safety Reason To Regulate Airliner Seat Dimensions  

FAA said it has found no evidence that current airliner seat dimensions pose a safety issue that requires new standards....More
Jul 3, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Next Drone Advisory Committee Meeting Set For Silicon Valley  

The first meeting of FAA’s rechartered Drone Advisory Committee (DAC) will be held July 17, 2018 in Santa Clara, California, a location that attests to the level of interest in drones in the high-tech Silicon Valley....More

Fuel Watch

Jul 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Global Jet Fuel Prices As of July 5, 2018  

View the Global Jet Fuel Prices As of July 5, 2018 chart in PDF format....More

Technology

Jul 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Japan Forms Electric Aircraft Consortium  

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and industry has formed a consortium to develop technologies for electrifying aircraft and incubate initiatives to grow the country’s aviation sector....More

Cargo

Jul 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Nippon Cargo Begins Return To Service  

Japan’s Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA) returned the first of its freighters to service July 5, after its fleet was grounded for several days due to irregularities in maintenance records....More

Airlines

Jul 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Ryanair’s Irish Pilots’ Union Pledges To Go Ahead With Strike  

An Irish union representing Ryanair pilots has pledged to go ahead with a strike planned for July 12 over concerns about base transfers and pilot seniority agreements, even after the airline appealed for the strike to be called off....More
Jul 3, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Etihad To Retain Equity Stake In Air Serbia  

Air Serbia posted a €15.7 million ($18.3 million) net profit for 2017 and announced that Etihad Airways plans to continue as a 49% equity partner....More

Airlines Snapshot

Jul 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Aeroflot Russian International Airlines  

View the Airline Snapshot: Aeroflot Russian International Airlines chart in PDF format....More

Industry Data

Jul 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Southwest Airlines Fuel Cost 2017/2018  

View the Southwest Airlines Fuel Cost 2017/2018 chart in PDF format....More
