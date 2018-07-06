Aviation Daily, July 6, 2018

The first meeting of FAA’s rechartered Drone Advisory Committee (DAC) will be held July 17, 2018 in Santa Clara, California, a location that attests to the level of interest in drones in the high-tech Silicon Valley....More
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and industry has formed a consortium to develop technologies for electrifying aircraft and incubate initiatives to grow the country’s aviation sector....More
An Irish union representing Ryanair pilots has pledged to go ahead with a strike planned for July 12 over concerns about base transfers and pilot seniority agreements, even after the airline appealed for the strike to be called off....More
