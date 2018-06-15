Aviation Daily, June 15, 2018

Airbus believes it has defined the blueprint for future new production lines and developed technology it can also apply to its legacy production systems now that it has opened the fourth A320/A320neo family final assembly line (FAL) in Hamburg....More
EasyJet plans to take delivery of the first of the Airbus A321neos it has on order at the Farnborough Airshow in July, Francois Bacchetta, director of easyJet France, said at a June 14 media briefing at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport....More
The European Commission (EC) removed all Indonesian carriers from the European Union (EU) Air Safety List after aviation safety improvements in the country and as a system to prevent unsafe aircraft from entering European airspace starts operating....More
Air New Zealand is planning to boost the size of its domestic fleet by transferring Airbus A320s from its international operation, and is also considering ordering up to seven additional A321neos to use on domestic routes....More
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.