Aviation Daily, June 15, 2018

Volume 412, Issue 54

Jun 14, 2018
New Airbus A320 FAL Introduces Technology Advances  

Airbus believes it has defined the blueprint for future new production lines and developed technology it can also apply to its legacy production systems now that it has opened the fourth A320/A320neo family final assembly line (FAL) in Hamburg....More

Jun 14, 2018
Rolls-Royce To Cut 4,600 Jobs  

Rolls-Royce will cut 4,600 jobs over the next two years in a bid to save £400 million ($537 million) a year....More

Jun 14, 2018
EasyJet Set To Receive First Airbus A321neo  

EasyJet plans to take delivery of the first of the Airbus A321neos it has on order at the Farnborough Airshow in July, Francois Bacchetta, director of easyJet France, said at a June 14 media briefing at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport....More
Jun 14, 2018
Europe Takes Indonesian Carriers Off Safety List  

The European Commission (EC) removed all Indonesian carriers from the European Union (EU) Air Safety List after aviation safety improvements in the country and as a system to prevent unsafe aircraft from entering European airspace starts operating....More
Jun 14, 2018
Air New Zealand Considers Airbus A321neos For Domestic Flights  

Air New Zealand is planning to boost the size of its domestic fleet by transferring Airbus A320s from its international operation, and is also considering ordering up to seven additional A321neos to use on domestic routes....More
Jun 13, 2018
Ryanair To Establish Base at London Southend Airport  

Irish LCC Ryanair will base three aircraft at London Southend Airport, located around 40 mi. to the east of the city....More
Jun 11, 2018
Ryanair Signs Second Flight Attendant Agreement  

Irish LCC Ryanair has inked its second cabin crew union agreement, recognizing Unite the Union in the UK, where 25% of the airline’s fleet is based....More

Jun 14, 2018
AirAsia: Malaysian Route Approval Process Too Restrictive  

AirAsia is accusing a Malaysian regulatory body of stifling the growth of aviation services by being too restrictive in the approval of new routes and frequencies....More

Jun 15, 2018
Global Jet Fuel Prices As of June 14, 2018  

View the Global Jet Fuel Prices As of June 14, 2018 chart in PDF format....More

Jun 15, 2018
Southwest Airlines Fuel Cost 2016/2017  

View the Southwest Airlines Fuel Cost 2016/2017 chart in PDF format....More
