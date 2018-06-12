Aviation Daily, June 12, 2018

A pending regulatory mandate will give Boeing 787 operators flying so-called “Package B” versions of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines 30 days to inspect intermediate pressure compressor (IPC) blades for cracks, setting the stage for perhaps more 787 groundings....More
An overly cautious FAA should change its approach to assessing safety risk when it considers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) operations, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recommends in a study released June 11....More
Tensions between increasing passenger numbers and limited airport expansion will lead to airport-based services being further decentralized, according to Lufthansa Group senior director-product management ground & digital services Bjorn Becker....More
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz—speaking at an Economic Club of Washington, D.C. event June 7—gave no indication the Chicago-based carrier would retreat from its 2018 and longer-range earnings guidance....More
United Airlines debuted its first passenger service utilizing a Boeing 737-9 with flight 686 between Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) June 7....More
