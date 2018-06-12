Connect With Us
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, June 12, 2018

Volume 412, Issue 51

Airframers/Suppliers

Jun 11, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Rolls-Royce-Powered Boeing 787 Engine Inspections To Widen  

A pending regulatory mandate will give Boeing 787 operators flying so-called “Package B” versions of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines 30 days to inspect intermediate pressure compressor (IPC) blades for cracks, setting the stage for perhaps more 787 groundings....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Jun 11, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Study: FAA 'Overly Conservative' When Assessing Drone Risk  

An overly cautious FAA should change its approach to assessing safety risk when it considers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) operations, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recommends in a study released June 11....More

Airlines

Jun 11, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Cathay Keeps LCC Options Open, But No Current Plans  

Cathay Pacific has not ruled out establishing an LCC unit, although such a move would be very unlikely in the short-term, said CEO Rupert Hogg....More
Jun 11, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

China's Spring To Fly Longer Routes With Airbus A320neos  

Shanghai-based LCC Spring Airlines plans to introduce much longer routes when it begins receiving Airbus A320neo family aircraft in the second half of this year....More
Jun 8, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Lufthansa Predicts Airport Capacity Shortage  

Tensions between increasing passenger numbers and limited airport expansion will lead to airport-based services being further decentralized, according to Lufthansa Group senior director-product management ground & digital services Bjorn Becker....More
Jun 4, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Wizz Air Fleet Reaches 100 Aircraft  

Fast-growing LCC Wizz Air said its fleet had reached 100 aircraft, a milestone it celebrated by unveiling a special livery on one of its Airbus A321s in Budapest, where it is headquartered....More
Jun 8, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Munoz Reaffirms United's Long-term Guidance  

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz—speaking at an Economic Club of Washington, D.C. event June 7—gave no indication the Chicago-based carrier would retreat from its 2018 and longer-range earnings guidance....More
Jun 8, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

United Begins 737-9 Revenue Flying  

United Airlines debuted its first passenger service utilizing a Boeing 737-9 with flight 686 between Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) June 7....More

Airport Profile

Jun 12, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Airport Profile — Washington Dulles International (IAD)  

View the Airport Profile — Washington Dulles International (IAD) chart in PDF format....More
