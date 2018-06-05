Connect With Us
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, June 5, 2018

Volume 412, Issue 46

Airlines

Jun 4, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

IATA Downgrades 2018 Profit Forecast 12% On Higher Fuel Costs  

IATA downgraded its 2018 profit forecast for the global airline industry, projecting airlines will collectively earn $33.8 billion this year, down 12% from the $38.4 billion profit predicted in Dec. 2017....More
Jun 4, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Iran Air Expects To Receive 11 More Aircraft Ahead Of Sanctions  

Iran Air expects to take delivery of 11 new aircraft in 2018, but is up against a tight time window because of renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran that are expected to come into force in early August....More
Jun 4, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Corsair Said To Be Acquisition Target Of China's Loong Air  

Chinese private carrier Loong Air said it plans to buy a French widebody operator, which an industry source in China identifies as TUI Group’s Corsair....More
Jun 3, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Malaysia Airlines To Retain Airbus A380 Configuration  

Malaysia Airlines Bhd. has decided against changing the configuration of its Airbus A380 fleet to a higher density....More
Jun 3, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Fiji Airways Negotiating New Widebody Order  

Fiji Airways is considering proposals from Airbus and Boeing as it decides on a new widebody aircraft order....More
Jun 3, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

JAL Targets Hybrid Model For New Airline Subsidiary  

Japan Airlines (JAL) intends to experiment with different business models with the new hybrid subsidiary carrier it is planning to launch, said JAL director Masaru Onishi....More
Jun 4, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

HNA, Comac Sign Preliminary Deal Covering 300 Aircraft  

HNA Group signed a preliminary agreement to acquire 300 aircraft from Comac....More

Airframers/Suppliers

Jun 4, 2018
article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Boeing Shocks Suppliers With Safran APU Joint Venture Plan

The move pitches Boeing into head-to-head competition with the industry’s top two APU providers and takes the company’s aggressive cost-control strategy to a new level....More
Jun 3, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Airbus:100 A320neos To Be Waiting For Engines By End Of June

Airbus expects to have produced around 100 A320neo family aircraft by the end of June that will not be able to be delivered because they are awaiting engines....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Jun 1, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

RTCA To No Longer Have Advisory Status With FAA  

FAA will no longer use RTCA as an official federal advisory committee, changing a relationship with the influential standards entity that dates to 1976....More

Airport Profile

Jun 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Airport Profile — Honolulu Daniel K. Inouye International (HNL)  

View the Airport Profile — Honolulu Daniel K. Inouye International (HNL) chart in PDF format....More
