Aviation Daily, June 5, 2018

IATA downgraded its 2018 profit forecast for the global airline industry, projecting airlines will collectively earn $33.8 billion this year, down 12% from the $38.4 billion profit predicted in Dec. 2017....More
Iran Air expects to take delivery of 11 new aircraft in 2018, but is up against a tight time window because of renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran that are expected to come into force in early August....More
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.