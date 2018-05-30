Connect With Us
Aviation Daily, May 30, 2018

Volume 412, Issue 42

Airlines

May 29, 2018
Boutique Deal May Boost United’s DEN Feed  

The codeshare tie-up between United Airlines and Boutique Air gives the U.S. major extensive reach into smaller communities, particularly from its Denver hub, while giving the regional operator both passenger feed and a leg up as it looks to grow its extensive Essential Air Service (EAS)-focused operation....More
May 29, 2018
Air France Reaches Deal To Return Boeing 787 To Guangzhou  

Air France reached an agreement with its main pilots’ union, the SNPL, covering Boeing 787 training, ending an impasse that had forced it to ground its newest 787 aircraft and reduce its flight frequency from Paris to Guangzhou, China....More
May 29, 2018
Lufthansa Firms Six Airbus A320neo Options  

Lufthansa Group has firmed options for six further Airbus A320neos, following a decision by the company’s supervisory board at the beginning of May....More
May 29, 2018
Air Seychelles Orders Two Airbus A320neos  

Air Seychelles ordered two CFM International Leap-1A-powered Airbus A320neos that will be part of a wider fleet renewal....More

Airframers/Suppliers

May 25, 2018
Bedek To Enter A320/321 Freighter Conversion Market  

Israel Aerospace Industries' (IAI) Bedek Aviation Group will soon begin the certification process for its Airbus A320/321 freighter conversions....More
May 25, 2018
Bombardier Seeks To Increase Market Share in Africa

A recent batch of acquisitions by African carriers boosted Bombardier’s presence on the continent....More

Safety

May 29, 2018
Latest Search For Missing MH370 Ends  

A U.S. marine survey firm that resumed the search for a missing Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200 early this year said May 29 it is concluding the operation....More

Regulatory/Legislative

May 29, 2018
Watchdog: No Lufthansa Pricing Investigation  

Germany’s competition watchdog Bundeskartellamt sees no reason to open an investigation into Lufthansa’s pricing practices following the airberlin bankruptcy in October 2017....More

Airport Profile

May 30, 2018
Chicago Midway International  

View the Airport Profile: Chicago Midway International (MDW) chart in PDF format....More
