Santiago, Chile-based LATAM Airlines Group reported a $155.3 million net profit for 2017, more than doubling the group’s $69.2 million in net income in 2016, on the back of the company’s highest full-year operating income ($715 million, up 25.8% from 2016) since its formative merger six years ago. LATAM met its operating margin guidance for the year, reaching 7%, up from 6% in 2016.... More