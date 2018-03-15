Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aviation Daily > Magazine Issues > Aviation Daily, March 15, 2018
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, March 15, 2018

Volume 411, Issue 51

Cargo

Mar 14, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Airline Fleet Analysis: Atlas Air Worldwide Adds Six 747-400Fs  

Continued strong demand for dedicated cargo services and a shrinking inventory of viable used widebody freighters led Atlas Air Worldwide to add six second-hand Boeing 747-400 freighters to its fleet....More

Airframers/Suppliers

Mar 14, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Tariff Dispute Underscores Boeing Reliance On China  

How much pain would Boeing feel if China decides to target U.S.-made aircraft in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s tariffs on aluminum and steel?...More

Airlines

Mar 14, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Airline Fleet Analysis: JetBlue Considers E190 Replacement Options  

JetBlue is “deep in discussions” with Bombardier and Embraer to replace its Embraer E190s, and has sought possible buyers for its E190 fleet to help finance a deal, but the airline’s executives cautioned against assuming a switch is imminent....More
Mar 14, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Cathay Incurs 2017 Full-Year Loss, But 2H Indicates Turnaround  

Cathay Pacific reported a deeper group-wide loss of HK$1.3 billion ($160.6 million) for 2017, although a profitable second half signals its transformation plan is yielding results....More
Mar 14, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Air China In Talks To Buy HNA’s Capital Airlines  

Air China is negotiating the possible acquisition of HNA’s Capital Airlines for use as a base airline at Beijing’s new airport to win traffic there....More
Mar 14, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Air Belgium, Backed By Chinese Travel Agency, Gains AOC  

A new Belgian airline with backing from a huge Chinese travel agency received its air operator’s certificate (AOC) and plans to begin flying to China in April, starting with a service to Hong Kong....More
Mar 14, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

ANA, Juneyao To Codeshare Via Star Alliance’s Partner Program  

All Nippon Airways (ANA) formed a codeshare relationship with China’s Juneyao Airlines, taking advantage of the Star Alliance connecting partner program....More

Airports

Mar 14, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

European Airports Form Surface Safety Alliance  

A dozen European airports joined forces to support surface movement safety improvement programs under the EU’s project in air traffic management modernization, SESAR....More

Airline Snapshot

Mar 15, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Airline Snapshot: All Nippon Airways  

View the Airline Snapshot: All Nippon Airways chart in PDF format....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2018 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×