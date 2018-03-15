Aviation Daily, March 15, 2018

Continued strong demand for dedicated cargo services and a shrinking inventory of viable used widebody freighters led Atlas Air Worldwide to add six second-hand Boeing 747-400 freighters to its fleet....More
JetBlue is “deep in discussions” with Bombardier and Embraer to replace its Embraer E190s, and has sought possible buyers for its E190 fleet to help finance a deal, but the airline’s executives cautioned against assuming a switch is imminent....More
A new Belgian airline with backing from a huge Chinese travel agency received its air operator’s certificate (AOC) and plans to begin flying to China in April, starting with a service to Hong Kong....More