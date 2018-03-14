Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aviation Daily > Magazine Issues > Aviation Daily, March 14, 2018
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, March 14, 2018

Volume 411, Issue 50

Airlines

Mar 13, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Spirit AeroSystems Targets Big Savings From 3D Printing  

Leading aircraft structures supplier Spirit AeroSystems believes new additive manufacturing techniques it is developing with partners Norsk Titanium and Boeing could help Spirit eventually save 70% in costs on the material it uses in some aircraft programs....More
Mar 13, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Hawaiian Airlines Raises Revenue Guidance, Lowers 2018 Capacity  

Hawaiian Airlines raised its first-quarter revenue forecast, although it also trimmed its full-year capacity outlook, citing delays in Airbus A321neo deliveries....More
Mar 13, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Delta: No to Air India Investment; Yes To NMA Input  

Delta Air Lines has no plans to invest in Air India but continues to express strong interest in shaping Boeing’s new mid-market aircraft (NMA), the airline’s chief executive said March 13....More

Suppliers

Mar 13, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Triumph Group CEO: Aerostructures Industry Headed for Shakeout  

A shakeout is coming in the aerostructures industry over the next 18 months, according to one major provider’s CEO, and his and many other companies are positioning to be a buyer or seller....More

Airports

Mar 13, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Lufthansa CEO: Airport Privatization In Europe ‘A Big Mistake’  

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said Europe’s major airports are working for their owners’ benefit—not for the benefit of airlines, passengers or the countries in which they are located—compromising efficiency and the ability to keep pace with evolving security demands....More

Inflight Connectivity

Mar 13, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

SITAOnair, Astronics Subsidiary Partner On ‘Smart Core’ Router  

Inflight communications provider SITAOnair and Astronics Ballard Technology unveiled an integrated “smart core” system to assist airlines in managing onboard data communications....More
Mar 13, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Iridium Names Avionics Suppliers For New Certus Service  

Iridium Communications has named Honeywell Aerospace, Skytrac, Avitek and Navicom Aviation as avionics service providers for its upcoming Certus broadband satellite communications offering....More

Industry Data

Mar 14, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Leisure And Discounted Average Business Fares: Week Of March 5  

View the Leisure And Discounted Average Business Fares: Week Of March 5 chart in PDF format....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2018 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×