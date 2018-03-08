Aviation Daily, March 8, 2018

FAA issued a rare emergency revocation of repair station AeroBearings’s certificate for allegedly performing repairs on commercial aircraft engine parts when it did not have maintenance manuals or approved alternative data to do the work....More
BEIJING—Part of China’s monopoly aviation fuel supplier has threatened to cease supplying mainland Chinese airlines that are subsidiaries of cash-strapped HNA if the group’s airline holding company does not catch up on payments....More
BRUSSELS—Airline CEOs attending the Airlines for Europe (A4E) Aviation Summit here believe there is scope for further European consolidation, with Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary predicting that “the next downturn is imminent.”...More
In an address at the World ATM Congress here, Spanish minister of public works Íñigo de la Serna announced that Spain will reduce the route charge airlines pay to use its airspace by 3% this year and 12% in 2019....More
Australia is closer to achieving its “OneSky” goal of merging its civilian and military air traffic control (ATC) systems after signing A$1.2 billion ($936 million) in contracts with integrator Thales Australia....More