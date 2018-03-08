Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aviation Daily > Magazine Issues > Aviation Daily, March 8, 2018
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, March 8, 2018

Volume 411, Issue 46

Safety

Mar 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

FAA, Repair Station At Odds Over Alleged Violations  

FAA issued a rare emergency revocation of repair station AeroBearings’s certificate for allegedly performing repairs on commercial aircraft engine parts when it did not have maintenance manuals or approved alternative data to do the work....More

Airlines

Mar 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Norwegian Eyeing Canada Service This Summer  

A procedural ruling by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) reveals that long-haul LCC Norwegian has applied to serve Canada starting this summer....More
Mar 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Qatar Airways To Post ‘Large Loss,’ Blames Blockade

Qatar Airways will soon announce a “very large loss” for its financial year, CEO Akbar Al Baker said at the ITB Berlin tourism fair....More
Mar 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Fuel Company Threatens To Cut HNA’s Supply  

BEIJING—Part of China’s monopoly aviation fuel supplier has threatened to cease supplying mainland Chinese airlines that are subsidiaries of cash-strapped HNA if the group’s airline holding company does not catch up on payments....More
Mar 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Ryanair’s O’Leary: ‘Downturn Is Imminent’  

BRUSSELS—Airline CEOs attending the Airlines for Europe (A4E) Aviation Summit here believe there is scope for further European consolidation, with Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary predicting that “the next downturn is imminent.”...More

Air Navigation

Mar 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Spain Reduces Airspace Charge For Airlines  

In an address at the World ATM Congress here, Spanish minister of public works Íñigo de la Serna announced that Spain will reduce the route charge airlines pay to use its airspace by 3% this year and 12% in 2019....More
Mar 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Thales, Airservices Australia Advance ‘OneSky’ ATC Integration  

Australia is closer to achieving its “OneSky” goal of merging its civilian and military air traffic control (ATC) systems after signing A$1.2 billion ($936 million) in contracts with integrator Thales Australia....More
Mar 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Frequentis, Germany’s DFS Partner On Remote Tower Systems  

MADRID—DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung and technology supplier Frequentis signed a joint venture (JV) agreement at the World ATM Congress here to offer remote tower systems to customers worldwide....More

MRO

Mar 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

777 MRO Demand Expected To Be Robust This Year  

HANOI—Increasing demand for Boeing 777 and 787 work will be an important dynamic in the MRO industry this year, said Rahul Shah, a senior vice president predicts AAR Corp....More

Airframers/Suppliers

Mar 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Airbus To Cut 3,700 Jobs in A380, A400M Programs  

Airbus plans to cut around 3,700 positions in its A380 and A400M programs as output of the two models is reduced over the coming years....More

Airline Snapshot

Mar 8, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Airline Snapshot: JetBlue Airways  

View the Airline Snapshot: JetBlue Airways chart in PDF format....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2018 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×