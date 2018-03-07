Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aviation Daily > Magazine Issues > Aviation Daily, March 7, 2018
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, March 7, 2018

Volume 411, Issue 45

Air Navigation

Mar 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

ICAO Council President Endorses Space-Based ADS-B  

MADRID--Space-based tracking of aircraft is a technology equalizer that offers nations that lack radar infrastructure a way to quickly improve their surveillance capability, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) council president Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu said....More

Airlines

Mar 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Aeromexico Simplifies Fleet With MAX Set To Enter Service  

Aeromexico’s fleet transformation hit two major milestones in late February with the delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX and the retirement of its last 777, leaving the carrier with three basic fleet types....More
Mar 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

NTSB: United PW4000 Shutdown Linked To Fan Blade Loss  

Investigators probing the Feb. 13 inflight shutdown of the no. 2 Pratt & Whitney PW4077 engine on a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 heading to Honolulu have traced the issue to a fan-blade separation, a preliminary NTSB report revealed....More
Mar 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

IAG CEO: A380 Prices ‘Unacceptable’  

BRUSSELS—International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh said price proposals put forward by Airbus for follow-on A380 orders are “not worth wasting two seconds on.”...More
Mar 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Lufthansa Likes A350’s Performance, May Order More  

BRUSSELS—Lufthansa is considering a follow-on order for more Airbus A350s now that the airline has seen the initial results of flying Airbus’ latest widebody....More
Mar 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

United Hits ‘Pause Button’ On Lottery Bonus Idea  

United Airlines management quickly reversed course after a proposed overhaul of quarterly employee bonuses met with a barrage of resistance....More
Mar 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

IAG’s Walsh ‘Completely Relaxed’ About Brexit  

BRUSSELS--International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh said he is “completely relaxed” about the upcoming negotiations on a new bilateral air services agreement between the U.S. and the UK....More
Mar 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

First Production A330neos Roll Out  

The first two production Airbus A330neos have rolled out of the manufacturer’s Toulouse paint shop in launch operator TAP Portugal’s livery....More

Airframers/Suppliers

Mar 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

IAM Makes Third Attempt To Unionize Boeing South Carolina  

The International Association of Machinists (IAM) has filed a third petition in as many years to unionize Boeing South Carolina, Boeing said....More

Suppliers

Mar 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Gogo CEO Abruptly Replaced  

Gogo, the inflight connectivity provider, said CEO Michael Small has departed from the Chicago-based company, effective immediately, and been replaced by Oakleigh Thorne, a member of the company’s board of directors....More

Industry Data

Mar 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Leisure And Business Fares: Week Of February 28  

​View the Leisure And Business Fares: Week Of February 28 Vs. Previous Week And Year-Ago Week chart in PDF format....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2018 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×