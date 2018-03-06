Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aviation Daily > Magazine Issues > Aviation Daily, March 6, 2018
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, March 6, 2018

Volume 411, Issue 44

Air Navigation

Mar 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

ANSPs Tout Progress On Drone Management Solutions  

MADRID—On the eve of the World ATM Congress set to begin here March 6, the air navigation service providers (ANSPs) of the UK, Germany and Switzerland touted air traffic management (ATM) systems for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS)....More
Mar 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Inmarsat, Airservices Australia To Evaluate Satellite Voice for ATC  

MADRID—Satellite communications provider Inmarsat and Airservices Australia will evaluate the use of satellite voice (satvoice) for air traffic services in Australia to cover areas beyond the reach of traditional VHF voice radio....More

Airlines

Mar 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Airberlin Administrator Considers €1 billion In Claims Against Etihad  

Airberlin’s insolvency administrator Lucas Floether is nearing a decision on making claims in excess of €1 billion ($1.25 billion) against former shareholder Etihad Airways....More
Mar 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Aeromexico Rolls Out Branded Fares; Delta Expands Basic Economy  

The Aeromexico-Delta Air Lines transborder joint venture (JV) moved full-fledged into into ultra-low fares March 5 as Aeromexico debuted its “branded fares” concept and Delta touted the increasing range of basic economy fares now available on over 50% of Delta’s U.S.-Mexico flights....More
Mar 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

HNA’s Airlines Unaffected By Cash Crunch, Group Tells CAAC  

BEIJING—HNA Group Chairman Chen Feng met with Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) officials in late January to assure the agency that HNA’s financial troubles were not affecting the group’s airline operations, an industry source said....More
Mar 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Ryanair, Aer Lingus Reach Connecting Flights Deal  

Ryanair and Aer Lingus plan to launch connecting flights this year, a spokesperson for Ryanair confirmed after Irish media reports said the two Dublin-based carriers had signed a deal that would help boost passenger numbers through Dublin....More
Mar 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Spirit Airlines Forecasts Higher Unit Costs From Pilot Contract  

Following the resolution last week of a new labor contract with its pilots, Fort Lauderdale-based ultra-LCC Spirit Airlines raised its expected operating expenses excluding fuel for the 2018 first quarter and full-year 2018 by approximately three percentage points compared to 2017....More
Mar 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Panama’s Copa Plans November Move To New Tocumen Terminal  

Copa Airlines expects to start service out of Panama City Tocumen International Airport’s new Terminal 2 (T2) in November and be “fully operational” in the new facility by mid-2019, the airline’s top executive said....More

Airport Profile

Mar 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Airport Profile — George Bush Intercontinental/Houston (IAH)  

View the Airport Profile — George Bush Intercontinental/Houston (IAH) chart in PDF format....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2018 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×