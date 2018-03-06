Aviation Daily, March 6, 2018

MADRID—On the eve of the World ATM Congress set to begin here March 6, the air navigation service providers (ANSPs) of the UK, Germany and Switzerland touted air traffic management (ATM) systems for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS)....More
MADRID—Satellite communications provider Inmarsat and Airservices Australia will evaluate the use of satellite voice (satvoice) for air traffic services in Australia to cover areas beyond the reach of traditional VHF voice radio....More
The Aeromexico-Delta Air Lines transborder joint venture (JV) moved full-fledged into into ultra-low fares March 5 as Aeromexico debuted its “branded fares” concept and Delta touted the increasing range of basic economy fares now available on over 50% of Delta’s U.S.-Mexico flights....More
BEIJING—HNA Group Chairman Chen Feng met with Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) officials in late January to assure the agency that HNA’s financial troubles were not affecting the group’s airline operations, an industry source said....More
Ryanair and Aer Lingus plan to launch connecting flights this year, a spokesperson for Ryanair confirmed after Irish media reports said the two Dublin-based carriers had signed a deal that would help boost passenger numbers through Dublin....More
Following the resolution last week of a new labor contract with its pilots, Fort Lauderdale-based ultra-LCC Spirit Airlines raised its expected operating expenses excluding fuel for the 2018 first quarter and full-year 2018 by approximately three percentage points compared to 2017....More
Copa Airlines expects to start service out of Panama City Tocumen International Airport’s new Terminal 2 (T2) in November and be “fully operational” in the new facility by mid-2019, the airline’s top executive said....More