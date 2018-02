Hawaiian Airlines acknowledged it is experiencing a further operational and planning disruption because of Airbus A321neo delivery delays related to issues with the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G geared turbofan (GTF) engine. The carrier has had to remove two seasonal flights from its summer schedule and defer the start of a new route because of the A321neo delays. Hawaiian currently operates two A321neos, but was relying on further deliveries to start the affected flights.... More