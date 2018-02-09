Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aviation Daily > Magazine Issues > Aviation Daily, February 9, 2018
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, February 9, 2018

Volume 411, Issue 28

Airlines

Feb 8, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Korean Air Returns To Profit In 2017  

Korean Air bounced back to a 479 billion won ($440 million) net profit for the fourth quarter of 2017, boosted by major currency exchange-rate gains....More
Jazeera Airbus A320
Feb 8, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Jazeera Seeks New Revenue Streams In Tight Market  

Kuwaiti hybrid carrier Jazeera Airways is edging closer to becoming an LCC, as it seeks to cope with continued tight margins in an oversupplied market....More
Peach Airbus A320
Feb 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

ANA Considers Aircraft Options For Longer LCC Flights  

The All Nippon Airways (ANA) Group intends to use its existing LCCs Peach and Vanilla Air to launch its planned medium-haul low-cost operation, with aircraft types still to be decided....More
Aigle Azur Airbus A320
Feb 8, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Aigle Azur To Unveil A330 Long-Haul Flights Soon  

Aigle Azur is preparing to present a new strategic plan within the next month that will shift the airline’s focus beyond its traditional short- and medium-haul routes to long-haul operations....More
Feb 8, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

SIA's First Boeing 787-10 Earmarked For Osaka Route  

Singapore Airlines plans to deploy its first Boeing 787-10 on the Singapore-Osaka route in May, with subsequent deliveries to be used elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region....More
Lineup of Aegean Airbus A320s
Feb 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Aegean Airlines Nearing Fleet-Renewal Tender  

Aegean currently operates 46 Airbus A320-family aircraft and 12 turboprops. The Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX families are both understood to be in contention....More
Feb 8, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Vietnam Airlines Postpones European Expansion  

Vietnam Airlines has postponed plans to add Berlin, Amsterdam or Rome to its network, as the market situations have changed and Middle East carriers and Turkish Airlines have become the toughest competitors....More
Feb 8, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Jazz Aviation Airport Services Group Ratifies Labor Contract  

Canadian regional carrier Jazz Aviation’s airport services group has ratified a new five-year labor contract....More
Feb 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Lufthansa Signs Long-Term Agreement With Verdi  

The new collective wage agreement provides for raises of up to 6%. Its term of 33 months began Jan. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2020....More
Feb 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Ethiopian, ASKY In Partnership To Form Guinea-Based Carrier  

African Star Alliance member Ethiopian Airlines and its regional partner, Togo-based ASKY Airlines, have formed a strategic partnership with the Guinean government to establish Guinea Airlines by June....More

Inflight Entertainment

Feb 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

EAN Finishes Ground Portion For Inflight Connectivity  

Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom have completed the ground segment of the European Aviation Network (EAN), to enable the inception of the inflight connectivity service with British Airways, the two companies announced Feb. 5....More

Fuel Watch

Feb 9, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Global Jet Fuel Prices As of February 8, 2018  

View the Global Jet Fuel Prices As of February 8, 2018 chart in PDF format....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Feb 9, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Southwest Airlines Fuel Cost 2016/2017  

View the Southwest Airlines Fuel Cost 2016/2017 chart in PDF format....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2018 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×