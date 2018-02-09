Aviation Daily, February 9, 2018

Vietnam Airlines has postponed plans to add Berlin, Amsterdam or Rome to its network, as the market situations have changed and Middle East carriers and Turkish Airlines have become the toughest competitors....More
African Star Alliance member Ethiopian Airlines and its regional partner, Togo-based ASKY Airlines, have formed a strategic partnership with the Guinean government to establish Guinea Airlines by June....More
Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom have completed the ground segment of the European Aviation Network (EAN), to enable the inception of the inflight connectivity service with British Airways, the two companies announced Feb. 5....More