Aviation Daily, February 8, 2018

Bombardier and Airbus could have a C Series final assembly line in the U.S. up and running within a year of a go-ahead, but it remains undecided whether CS100s ordered by Delta Air Lines will be produced there or in Canada, a senior Bombardier executive said.
Boeing reports market interest in its 737‑10, the 230-seat stretch of the MAX twinjet, is gathering momentum, as the design passes the firm-configuration milestone and potential operators gain confidence in the ruggedness of the landing-gear redesign.
As ATR continues to rack up sales of its ATR 42/72 turboprop family, CEO Christian Scherer said the Airbus-Leonardo joint company remains focused on continuous improvements rather than more expensive options of re-engining and potentially stretching the aircraft.
Spirit Airlines, aided by a one-time, non-cash $199.3 million tax credit courtesy of the late-2017 U.S. tax reform legislation, posted a $420.6 million net profit for 2017, a 58.8% increase over $264.9 million in 2016.