Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, February 8, 2018

Volume 411, Issue 27

Airframers/Suppliers

C Series interior
Feb 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

C Series Integration With Airbus Is Bombardier's 'Top Priority'  

Bombardier and Airbus could have a C Series final assembly line in the U.S. up and running within a year of a go-ahead, but it remains undecided whether CS100s ordered by Delta Air Lines will be produced there or in Canada, a senior Bombardier executive said.
Feb 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

As Boeing And Embraer Talk, E190-E2 Certification Nears  

Embraer has yet to receive a proposal from Boeing for a possible combination of the aircraft manufacturers, Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO John Slattery said in Singapore.
Feb 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Boeing Reaches 737-10 Firm Configuration  

Boeing reports market interest in its 737‑10, the 230-seat stretch of the MAX twinjet, is gathering momentum, as the design passes the firm-configuration milestone and potential operators gain confidence in the ruggedness of the landing-gear redesign.
Feb 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Boeing: Still 'A Lot' To Be Decided On NMA

Boeing is still in the process of determining whether there is a business case to formally launch the program, a top executive said.
FedEx has ordered 30 ATR 72-600Fs plus 20 options.
Feb 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

ATR Downplays Re-Engining And Stretching Options  

As ATR continues to rack up sales of its ATR 42/72 turboprop family, CEO Christian Scherer said the Airbus-Leonardo joint company remains focused on continuous improvements rather than more expensive options of re-engining and potentially stretching the aircraft.

Airlines

Feb 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Lufthansa Braces For Stiff Competition In German Market  

Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr expects increased competition in the German market in the aftermath of airberlin's insolvency, with airlines looking to fill the void.
Feb 7, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

After $421 Million 2017 Profit, Spirit Looks To Settle Labor Issues  

Spirit Airlines, aided by a one-time, non-cash $199.3 million tax credit courtesy of the late-2017 U.S. tax reform legislation, posted a $420.6 million net profit for 2017, a 58.8% increase over $264.9 million in 2016.

Airline Snapshot

Feb 8, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Airline Snapshot: Alaska Airlines  

View the Airline Snapshot: Alaska Airlines chart in PDF format.
