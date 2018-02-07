Connect With Us
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, February 7, 2018

Volume 411, Issue 26

Airframers/Suppliers

Boeing headquarters
Feb 6, 2018
Article
Boeing: MAX Paves Way For NMA In Asia-Pacific Region  

Boeing is touting the sales prospects of its proposed new midmarket aircraft (NMA) in the Asia-Pacific market, but the manufacturer will not be pinned down on a formal program launch date....More
Feb 6, 2018
Article
Comac Aiming At 2021 For C919 First Delivery

Comac said it is working toward making the first delivery of the C919 airliner in 2021, though the Chinese state company also implied the milestone might come later....More
Feb 6, 2018
Article
MRJ Flight-Testing Fleet Grows To Monitor Design Changes  

Mitsubishi Aircraft plans to add two aircraft to the MRJ flight-testing program to verify design changes prompted by a reassessment of certification requirements in late 2016....More
Feb 6, 2018
Article
Airbus Studies More A320neo Production To Meet Demand  

Airbus is studying a further increase in production of single-aisle aircraft as the manufacturer seeks ways to accommodate continuously strong demand for the A320neo family....More
CRAIC 929 model
Feb 6, 2018
Article
China-Russia JV Seeks Widebody Engine Proposals

Only Rolls-Royce and GE Aviation are expected to respond, since Pratt & Whitney is concentrating on engines for narrowbody aircraft....More
Feb 6, 2018
Article
Training Startup To Get First Australian ATR 72 Simulator  

Southern Pacific Flight Training (SPFT), a startup pilot training company in Brisbane, Australia, is to receive the first ATR 72-600 simulator in the country, from manufacturer Axis Flight Training Systems....More

Airlines

Feb 6, 2018
Article
WestJet Does Not Fear ‘Cannibalization’ From Swoop  

Swoop, Canadian carrier WestJet’s standalone ULCC subsidiary scheduled to launch in June, could eventually have a fleet of as many as 40 aircraft, WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky said....More
AirBaltic CS300
Feb 6, 2018
Article
AirBaltic Weighs Additional C Series Order  

AirBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said he is confident there is a sufficient supply of Pratt & Whitney PW1500G geared turbofan (GTF) spare engines to do necessary on-wing replacements on Bombardier CS300s....More
Feb 5, 2018
Article
JAL Expands Codeshares With Alaska And Qatar  

Japan Airlines is continuing to pursue a broader international network through partnerships with other airlines, including carriers inside and outside the Oneworld alliance....More

Suppliers

Feb 5, 2018
Article
Rolls Outlines ‘Intelligent’ Engine Strategy  

“We see it almost as being as big a shift as going from piston to gas turbine. It’s almost a new way of thinking,” Rolls senior vice president-marketing Richard Goodhead said at the Singapore Air Show....More

Inflight Entertainment

Feb 6, 2018
Article
Norwegian Makes Long-Haul Wi-Fi Rollout A Priority  

LCC Norwegian is aiming to roll out long-haul Wi-Fi connectivity as soon as the systems are approved for use on its Boeing 787 and 737 MAX aircraft....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Feb 7, 2018
Article
Leisure And Business Fares: Week Of January 29  

View the Leisure And Business Fares: Week Of January 29 chart in PDF format....More
