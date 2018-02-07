Aviation Daily, February 7, 2018

Southern Pacific Flight Training (SPFT), a startup pilot training company in Brisbane, Australia, is to receive the first ATR 72-600 simulator in the country, from manufacturer Axis Flight Training Systems....More
AirBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said he is confident there is a sufficient supply of Pratt & Whitney PW1500G geared turbofan (GTF) spare engines to do necessary on-wing replacements on Bombardier CS300s....More
“We see it almost as being as big a shift as going from piston to gas turbine. It’s almost a new way of thinking,” Rolls senior vice president-marketing Richard Goodhead said at the Singapore Air Show....More