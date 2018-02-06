Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aviation Daily > Magazine Issues > Aviation Daily, February 6, 2018
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, February 6, 2018

Volume 411, Issue 25

Airframers/Suppliers

Feb 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Smallest Boeing MAX Variant Makes Debut  

Boeing is preparing to begin flight tests of the third and smallest member of the 737 MAX family, the 737-7, following the Feb. 5 rollout of the first aircraft at its Renton, Washington, plant....More
Feb 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Boeing 777X Engine Flight Test Facing Delay  

GE tackling GE9X fix and maintenance issues with CF6 engines powering 747-400 flying testbed before first flight of new engine for Boeing’s 777X....More
Feb 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Singapore Debut Continues A350-1000 Demonstration Tour  

Airbus debuts the newly certified A350-1000 at the Singapore Airshow this week as part of a three-week demonstration tour across the Asia-Pacific region and Middle East....More

Airlines

Feb 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

After Union Recognition, Ryanair’s O’Leary Warns Of Labor Strife  

The carrier's CEO said Ryanair is “fully prepared to face down” attempted disruptions from labor groups looking to challenge the LCC’s “low cost, high pay/high productivity model,” even if that means enduring strikes....More
Feb 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Lufthansa Replacing Gustin, CFO At Brussels Airlines  

Lufthansa Group replaced top management at Brussels Airlines on Feb. 5, as the group revamps the airline after taking it over in late 2016....More
Feb 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Qantas Wants London-Bound Nonstops Fully Loaded  

Australia’s Qantas Airways wants its aircraft of choice to be able to fly anticipated nonstop services from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to London with full passenger loads, CEO Alan Joyce said at the Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit....More
Feb 5, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

IATA CEO de Juniac: Infrastructure ‘Crisis’ On Horizon  

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac called for urgent attention to the air transport industry’s growing infrastructure bottlenecks, which are increasingly affecting fast-growth markets in the Asia-Pacific region....More

Air Traffic Management

Feb 2, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Mitre To Help Guide Vietnam’s Air Traffic Flow  

The U.S.-based Mitre Corp. will be helping the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corp. (VATM) to develop an air traffic flow management (ATFM) master plan, under a contract....More

Airport Profile

Feb 6, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Airport Profile — Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA)  

View the Airport Profile — Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA) chart in PDF format....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2018 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×