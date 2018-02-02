Connect With Us
Aviation Daily, February 2, 2018
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, February 2, 2018

Volume 411, Issue 23

Cargo

Feb 1, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

UPS Orders More Boeings, Cites ‘Unprecedented Demand’  

United Parcel Service (UPS) has exercised all of its 14 Boeing 747-8 freighter options, firming the aircraft for delivery on “an expedited schedule.”...More
Feb 1, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

IATA: Cargo Traffic Grows 9%, But Capacity Increase Slows  

Strong demand for manufacturing exports stoked the airfreight sector to its best performance in seven years, as global cargo traffic grew 9% year-over-year (YOY) in 2017, according to the IATA December “Air Freight Market Analysis,” released Jan. 31....More

Fuel Watch

Feb 2, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Global Jet Fuel Prices As of February 1, 2018  

View the Global Jet Fuel Prices As of February 1, 2018 chart in PDF format....More

Safety

F-HPJE, the aircraft involved in the incident.
Feb 1, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Prosecutors Open Probe Into Air France A380 Engine Failure  

The public prosecutor’s office in Paris has launched an investigation into the Sept. 30 uncontained engine failure on an Air France A380, a judicial source told Aviation Daily....More
Jan 30, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

NTSB Pushes Improved Ultrasonic Inspection Of Engine Parts  

The NTSB says the FAA and industry should determine if improved ultrasonic inspection of engine parts during manufacturing would have found the defect that caused an uncontained engine failure on an American Airlines Boeing 767-300....More

Suppliers

Jan 30, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

China’s AECC Completes CJ-1000 Engine Program Demonstrator  

China’s state aero-engine company has built the first test turbofan for its CJ-1000, which is being developed to power the Comac C919 narrowbody aircraft....More
Jan 31, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Analysts Question Textron Spending Plans  

Investors in helicopter and airplane maker Textron registered their disappointment with the company’s 2017 performance Jan. 31, trimming share prices by 2.5% in regular trading....More

Airlines

Vanilla Air Airbus A320
Feb 1, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

ANA Expects Strong Growth For LCCs In Next Midterm Plan  

ANA Holdings, the parent company of All Nippon Airways, Peach Aviation and Vanilla Air, expects profits at its two LCC affiliates to grow at their fastest until 2022, as the carriers continue to expand....More
Jan 30, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Carinata Fuels Qantas 787 On Transpacific Biofuel Flight  

A Qantas Boeing 787-9 has completed a transpacific flight using a biofuel blend, landing in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 30 after a 15-hr. flight from Los Angeles....More
Jan 30, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

AF-KLM Studying Business Models Including Low-Cost/Long-Haul  

Air France-KLM says it is examining potential low-cost/long-haul among business models as it responds to a fast-changing air transport environment, playing down French media reports that it was presenting more concrete plans for a low-cost long-haul carrier to its works council....More

Airframers/Suppliers

Jan 31, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Airbus Picked To Lead EGNOS V3 Deployment  

The European Space Agency (ESA) has selected Airbus as prime contractor to develop the next iteration of the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS)....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Feb 2, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Federal Express Fuel Cost 2016/2017  

View the Federal Express Fuel Cost 2016/2017 chart in PDF format....More
