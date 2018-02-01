Aviation Daily, February 1, 2018

Boeing remains in “active” and “productive” discussions with Embraer and the Brazilian government over a potential alignment of the two aircraft manufacturers, the chief executive of the Chicago-based aerospace giant said Jan. 31....More
What will the effect of the recent U.S. International Trade Commission’s (ITC) rejection of Boeing’s case against Bombardier be on the airframers’ business prospects? Not much, according to initial reactions by Wall Street analysts....More
Nearly three years of contentious negotiations between ULCC Spirit Airlines and its pilots may be nearing an end, as the carrier’s flight-deck crews prepare to vote on a tentative agreement for a new, five-year contract....More
Ryanair said it has signed a formal union recognition agreement with the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) that makes it the sole representative body for Ryanair-employed pilots in the UK, where 25% of its pilots and fleet are based....More
LCC Ryanair has launched its latest tool to drive ancillary revenues: Travel Credit, an incentive program that gives customers a 10% credit to spend on flights if they book their hotel rooms through the recently upgraded Ryanair Rooms website....More
The International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Associations and European Organization for Civil Aviation Equipment have signed a memorandum of understanding for strengthened cooperation on air traffic management equipment standards....More