Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, February 1, 2018

Volume 411, Issue 22

Airframers/Suppliers

Jan 31, 2018
Boeing Still Aims For Embraer Alignment, Awaits ITC ‘Views’  

Boeing remains in “active” and “productive” discussions with Embraer and the Brazilian government over a potential alignment of the two aircraft manufacturers, the chief executive of the Chicago-based aerospace giant said Jan. 31....More
Boeing 737-8
Jan 31, 2018
Boeing Sees Aircraft Deliveries Reaching New Record In 2018  

Boeing expects to easily top its 763 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2017—an industry record—with 810-815 this year....More
Airbus' A321LR makes its first flight.
Jan 31, 2018
Further A321neo Stretch In Airbus’ Long-Term Sights  

Airbus has confirmed it is looking at a further stretch of the A320neo family, but is unlikely to make a quick decision....More
Jan 31, 2018
Airbus Studies Higher-Capacity A321neo, A321LR Starts Flights  

Airbus is studying a further increase in passenger capacity for its largest single-aisle model, executives said here....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Jan 31, 2018
Analysts See Little Fallout From ITC’s Boeing-Bombardier Vote  

What will the effect of the recent U.S. International Trade Commission’s (ITC) rejection of Boeing’s case against Bombardier be on the airframers’ business prospects? Not much, according to initial reactions by Wall Street analysts....More

Safety

Jan 30, 2018
French Hope To Recover More AF66 Engine Parts In Greenland  

France’s BEA may send a team to Greenland in search of engine parts to help shed light on what caused a Sept. 30 inflight powerplant failure on an Air France Airbus A380....More

Airlines

Jan 31, 2018
Spirit, Pilots Appear Close To Contract Resolution  

Nearly three years of contentious negotiations between ULCC Spirit Airlines and its pilots may be nearing an end, as the carrier’s flight-deck crews prepare to vote on a tentative agreement for a new, five-year contract....More
Jan 30, 2018
Ryanair Signs Recognition Pact With British Pilots’ Union  

Ryanair said it has signed a formal union recognition agreement with the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) that makes it the sole representative body for Ryanair-employed pilots in the UK, where 25% of its pilots and fleet are based....More
Jan 30, 2018
EasyJet To Launch 23 New Routes From Berlin Tegel  

EasyJet is adding substantial capacity to European leisure destinations from its new Berlin Tegel Airport base, but is taking a cautious approach toward expanding German domestic flying....More
Jan 26, 2018
Hong Kong Express Working To Satisfy Regulators  

Hong Kong Express has appointed a new CEO as the carrier looks to address regulators’ concerns about its management processes....More
Jan 25, 2018
Ryanair Launches Hotel-Booking Program  

LCC Ryanair has launched its latest tool to drive ancillary revenues: Travel Credit, an incentive program that gives customers a 10% credit to spend on flights if they book their hotel rooms through the recently upgraded Ryanair Rooms website....More
Jan 31, 2018
To Avoid Legal Fight, French Blue Is Now French Bee  

French low-cost long-haul carrier French Blue has changed its name to French Bee to avoid legal problems after U.S. airline JetBlue Airways objected to its name....More

Air Traffic Management

Jan 31, 2018
Controllers, Eurocae: We Will Join On Equipment Standards  

The International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Associations and European Organization for Civil Aviation Equipment have signed a memorandum of understanding for strengthened cooperation on air traffic management equipment standards....More

Airports

Jan 29, 2018
Europe’s Airports Call For Quick Adoption Of Drone Rules  

European airports have stepped up the pressure on authorities to swiftly adopt traffic management rules designed to ensure the safe use of drones in and around airports....More

Airline Snapshot

Feb 1, 2018
Airline Snapshot: Japan Airlines  

View the Airline Snapshot: Japan Airlines chart in PDF format....More
