Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, January 26, 2018

Volume 411, Issue 18

Airlines

Jan 25, 2018
Article
American CEO Defends How U.S. Airlines Plan Their Growth  

American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker has vigorously defended the carrier’s plans to expand system capacity 2.5% year-over-year in 2018, as he encouraged investors to distinguish among varieties of airline growth....More
Jan 24, 2018
Article
Hainan Airlines Plans Hamburg-Beijing Service  

Hainan Airlines proposes to connect Hamburg with Beijing beginning in August, as the Chinese carrier continues to hunt for small but profitable European routes that its larger rivals eschew....More
Jan 24, 2018
Article
HNA’s Lucky Renews Push Into Long-Haul  

HNA’s Lucky Airlines is again working to build up its fledgling long-haul operation after failing to hit expansion-plan targets announced in 2017....More
Flybondi recently received its first Boeing 737-800.
Jan 24, 2018
Article
Flybondi Set To Launch And Expand Quickly  

New Argentine ultra-low-cost carrier Flybondi plans to grow its fleet to around 30 aircraft by the end of 2021, even as it prepares for its first commercial flight....More
Jan 23, 2018
Article
Virgin Australia, Virgin Atlantic Granted Codeshare Approval  

Virgin Australia and Virgin Atlantic have gained permission to codeshare on the former airline’s flights from Hong Kong and the U.S. to Australia....More
Jan 24, 2018
Article
Singapore Airlines Tweaks Flights To Australasian Capitals  

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is adjusting parts of its Australia and New Zealand operation, changing the routing of flights to each country’s capital....More

Air Traffic Management

Jan 25, 2018
Article
Tempered Expectations Greet Africa Open-Skies Debut  

The long-awaited opening of the intra-African air transport market is slated to become a reality on Jan. 28, when African Union (AU) heads of state plan to approve the final rulemaking after a renewed push for liberalization....More

Fuel Watch

Jan 26, 2018
Article
Global Jet Fuel Prices As of January 25, 2018  

View the Global Jet Fuel Prices As of January 25, 2018 chart in PDF format....More

Airports

Jan 25, 2018
Article
Airport Lobbying Group Warns Anew Of Brexit Risks To Airlines  

Airports Council International Europe has renewed its warnings about the risks of Britain’s planned exit from the EU, saying airlines are in the dark about what will happen....More

Suppliers

Boeing 787-10
Jan 24, 2018
Article
Daher Thermoplastic Technology Opens Boeing’s Door  

As a major milestone in a long-term strategy to expand its customer base in North America, aerostructure specialist Daher has signed its first contract with Boeing, for thermoplastic composite components....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jan 26, 2018
Article
Virgin America Fuel Cost 2016/2017  

View the Virgin America Fuel Cost 2016/2017 chart in PDF format....More
