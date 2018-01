BEIJING—Tianjin Airlines plans to connect Los Angeles with two Chinese secondary cities beginning in December. With this move, the HNA Group carrier will have three long-haul routes at Zhengzhou, a city of 9.7 million people 660 km (410 mi.) southwest of Beijing. Sichuan Airlines proposed in March 2017 to open the route between Zhengzhou and Los Angeles in October, but failed to follow through.... More