Aviation Daily, January 19, 2018

Volume 411, Issue 13

Airlines

Emirates A380
Jan 18, 2018
Emirates Secures A380 Production With Additional Commitments  

WASHINGTON—Airbus said it will continue to build the A380 for at least another decade following a commitment from Emirates Airline to add at least 20 aircraft to its backlog....More
Jan 18, 2018
Hawaiian Inks Interline Agreement With Jetstar  

Hawaiian Airlines expects to gain more feeder traffic in Japan and New Zealand thanks to a new interline deal with the Jetstar LCC group. Under the arrangement, Hawaiian will interline on Jetstar’s domestic New Zealand routes, and Jetstar Japan’s domestic routes. These will help funnel traffic to Hawaiian’s gateways in both countries. Jetstar’s core operation is based in Australia, although it has units in other Asia-Pacific countries. Hawaiian Airlines already has a partnership with Virgin Australia in the Australian market....More
North-facing view of runways at Paine Field.
Jan 17, 2018
Alaska Launching 13 Routes From Paine Field  

Snohomish County, Washington, is partnering with Propeller Airports to build a new passenger terminal at the airport for a planned opening in the fall....More
Jan 18, 2018
Ryanair’s UK Bases Accept Pay Increases  

PARIS—Ryanair said all 15 of its UK pilot bases had voted in secret ballot to accept pay increases of up to 20%, including London Stansted Airport, which had previously rejected the offer of improved pay, with the increases to be paid in its January payroll....More

Airports

Incheon's new Terminal 2.
Jan 18, 2018
New Incheon Terminal Boosts Korean Air Connectivity  

SEOUL—The opening of a new terminal complex at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport is expected to dramatically improve Korean Air’s connections with prospective partner Delta Air Lines and other SkyTeam members. Incheon’s Terminal 2 (T2) opened for service on Jan. 18, with Korean Air moving out of the existing Terminal 1 and into the new facility along with Delta, Air France and KLM. Korean and Delta are awaiting final approvals to initiate a joint venture on transpacific routes....More

Intelligence

Jan 18, 2018
Avolon: Air Transport Still ‘Cyclical’  

Despite “the growing influence of non-GDP factors” on air traffic demand, the airline industry “remains cyclical,” lessor Avolon insists....More

Fuel Watch

Jan 19, 2018
Global Jet Fuel Prices As of January 18, 2018  

View the Global Jet Fuel Prices As of January 18, 2018 chart in PDF format....More

MRO

Jan 18, 2018
FAA Wants Input On Improving MRO Guidance  

The FAA is establishing a working group to review all repair station guidance and recommend ways to better align it with the agency’s rules governing maintenance organizations. The effort, set up under the FAA’s Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee (ARAC), gives industry the opportunity to weigh in on the myriad advisory circulars, policy statements, and other guidance that the FAA leans on to enforce its Part 145 regulations. The rules apply to the 4,800 FAA-certified repair stations, including 800 located outside the U.S....More

Safety

Jan 18, 2018
NASA-Backed Study Envisions ‘In-Time’ Aviation Safety System  

WASHINGTON—Industry, government and academia should start research into the requirements of a comprehensive “in-time aviation safety management system” (IASMS) that would continuously monitor all components of the U.S. national airspace system (NAS), the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recommends in a NASA-funded study released Jan. 18....More

Suppliers

Jan 16, 2018
Expectations Revived: GE Aviation May Leave Corporate Nest   1

The new review comes after GE had to unveil a $6.2 billion after-tax charge in the recently ended fourth quarter of 2017 due to GE Capital’s health and life insurance work....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jan 19, 2018
Alaska Airlines Fuel Cost 2016/2017  

View the Alaska Airlines Fuel Cost 2016/2017 chart in PDF format....More
