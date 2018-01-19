Aviation Daily, January 19, 2018

The FAA is establishing a working group to review all repair station guidance and recommend ways to better align it with the agency’s rules governing maintenance organizations.
The effort, set up under the FAA’s Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee (ARAC), gives industry the opportunity to weigh in on the myriad advisory circulars, policy statements, and other guidance that the FAA leans on to enforce its Part 145 regulations. The rules apply to the 4,800 FAA-certified repair stations, including 800 located outside the U.S....More