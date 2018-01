Aviation Daily, January 19, 2018

Hawaiian Airlines expects to gain more feeder traffic in Japan and New Zealand thanks to a new interline deal with the Jetstar LCC group. Under the arrangement, Hawaiian will interline on Jetstar’s domestic New Zealand routes, and Jetstar Japan’s domestic routes. These will help funnel traffic to Hawaiian’s gateways in both countries. Jetstar’s core operation is based in Australia, although it has units in other Asia-Pacific countries. Hawaiian Airlines already has a partnership with Virgin Australia in the Australian market.... More